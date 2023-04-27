Megan Fox absent from Machine Gun Kelly’s 33rd birthday weeks after ‘healing vacation’

Machine Gun Kelly (real name Colson Baker) celebrated his 33rd birthday on Saturday, April 22nd, 2023, however, Megan Fox was nowhere to be seen in his festivities.

The couple, who sparked breakup rumours back in February, 2023, were spotted holding hands and smiling as they enjoyed their ‘healing’ vacation in Hawaii, per images obtained by Daily Mail on Friday, April 7th, 2023.

“They’re officially back on after going through a rocky patch in their relationship,” the source explained. “The last few months has been tough for them both but they went away together to do some healing and it’s been working.”

For his 33rd birthday, MGK held a pretty daring party with his friends. In one of the videos posted from the raucous event, seemingly held at his Los Angeles home, the papercuts singer-songwriter could be seen using a flamethrower, while a police helicopter hovered overhead and attempted to shut the party down.

However, in the carousel of photos posted on to Instagram of his birthday bash – featuring flamethrowers, a marijuana plant, cakes adorned with cat photos and even a visit from the police, according to his Instagram – the Jennifer’s Body actress was notably absent.

On his IG post, fans began inquiring about her absence.



“Where’s Megan??” asked one follower.

“Uh oh where Megan?!” added another.

“No Megan??? [sad tearful emoji]” commented a third concerned fan.

Fox began dating the Bloody Valentine musician in 2020 and the pair got engaged less than two years later. She was previously married to Brian Austin Green and they share three children together.