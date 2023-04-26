James Cameron shows gratitude to chief of the National Association of Theatre Owners

James Cameron saluted the NATO chief John Fithian at CinemaCon for his services for the film industry, as Fithian takes his final bow.

Cameron paid homage to Fithian via video launched on Tuesday at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, with the director offering a big "thanks on behalf of the worldwide creative community for your passionate dedication to championing the cause of the theatrical experience."

Fithian, who is stepping down as a chief of National Association of Theatre Owners is leaving the business in a better place with only a few really traumatic years, a rebounding box office and growing awareness across entertainment that theatrical drives audiences for a film in any window.

"Nine out of ten people are aware when a movie was released theatrically and 50% are more like to watch theatrically released titles when considering their options on streaming platforms," Fithian lobbed a few stats in his final address.

Michael O’Leary will be the new NATO chief from May 1, 2023, following Fithian's exit.



