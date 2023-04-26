Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello to see where ‘things go’ romantically post Coachella outing

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are reportedly seeing where things go for them romantically after they were spotted locking lips during Coachella.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the Señorita hitmakers are not back together yet but reconciliation is on the cards for the exes, who maintained a cordial bond after their split in 2021.

“Shawn and Camila aren’t officially back together, but they are enjoying each other’s company and seeing where things go,” the insider said.

In a video, which went viral on Twitter, the former lovers can be seen hugging and locking lips in the middle of a crowd during the first weekend of the music festival in Indio, California.

Speaking about their kiss, the insider said, "When they met up and kissed at Coachella, they were having fun and being in the moment together."

"They are both attracted to each other and care about one another a lot," the source added. "They are having fun."

Following their Coachella outing, the singers were sighted in a series of public outings as they held hands and seemingly looked to rekindle their romance.

Previously, another insider told the publication that Mendes and Cabello “knew they were both heading to Coachella and had plans to meet up and hang out."

"Shawn and Camila had been in touch the last few weeks and have cleared the air about their breakup," the source said.

"There is still a connection between them and both of them shared they still care about one another. It's very casual at this point.

"Shawn and Camila let loose during night one of Coachella and were just having fun. There is still undeniable chemistry between the two and everyone around them can feel it."