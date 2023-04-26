Prince Harry began 'blushing' after flirting attempts with female pilot

Prince Harry talks awkward conversation with a female pilot during his time in Afghanistan.
Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals he was teased by one of his colleagues after the interaction.
He pens: “Some pilots were women. Exchanges with them went very differently. One night I found myself speaking to a British pilot who mentioned how gorgeous the moon was. It’s full, she said. You should see it, Widow Six Seven. I see it. Through one of the holes in my wall. Lovely. Suddenly the radio burst to life: a shrill chorus.”
He continues: “The guys back at Dwyer told us to ‘get a room.’ I felt myself blushing. I hoped the pilot hadn’t thought I was flirting. I hoped she wouldn’t think so now. Above all, I hoped she, and all other pilots, wouldn’t work out who I was, and tell the British press that I was using the war as a way to meet women.”
