In notice, Husain Haqqani warns Imran Khan against false allegations

Former ambassador to the United States Hussain Haqqani. — Photo by author

LONDON: After being accused of a conspiracy and persistent harassment on social media, Pakistan’s former ambassador to the United States Hussain Haqqani has sent a notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan warning him to stop false allegations and linking him with his ouster.



In the notice, Haqqani's counsel has warned the cricketer-turned-politician about filing a defamation case — including holding him responsible for any harm to the former ambassador — if he continues to malign the ex-diplomat.



The notice, by the former envoy's American attorney Steven Barentzen, was sent to Khan's Bani Gala address and delivered on Monday.

The PTI chief has made several statements against Haqqani in recent days, accusing him of being part of an alleged conspiracy that led to his ouster in April last year.

Khan also accused Haqqani was hired by the former military chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa and the military intelligence to lobby for the Pakistan military in the US and that the ex-ambassador created a negative image of him in the US.

Haqqani has denied all these allegations stating that the PTI chairman hallucinates and lies.

Barentzen has asked the former premier to "immediately cease and desist from making false and defamatory statements about Mr. Haqqani, specifically falsely accusing Mr. Haqqani of providing lobbying services to Retired Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in the United States and launching a campaign against you, or taking any other actions to incite or cause your followers to harass Mr. Haqqani or cause him violence."

The legal letter stated: "Please be advised that Mr. Haqqani is not, and has never been, a lobbyist for anyone in the U.S. including Pakistan's current or former army chief. Mr. Haqqani is a scholar who has written extensively on Pakistan's politics and foreign policy. He is widely respected around the world for his critique of military intervention in Pakistani politics and his writings in favor of constitutional democracy and against Islamist extremism.

"Lobbying for a foreign principal in the US requires registration with the United States Department of Justice, and doing so without such registration is a violation of United States law. Mr. Haqqani had not violated that, or any other law. Moreover, Mr. Haqqani has not accepted compensation from anyone in Pakistan to turn anyone in the United States for, or against, any Pakistani political actor, including you."

The former Pakistan envoy's counsel has told Khan his allegations and accusations that Haqqani has worked to turn the US against him "are not only false, but they are also dangerous.

"These false and defamatory statements are clearly being made by you, and broadcast and repeated in videos, media interviews, and through mainstream and social media, for the purpose of agitating and riling up your supporters against Mr. Haqqani."

"This has compromised both his privacy and his personal safety. Your conduct targeting Mr. Haqqani is particularly troubling given that your Pakistani followers have been known to engage in violence and have attacked prominent Pakistanis even outside the country. Mr. Haqqani is already being harassed by your followers on social media and has legitimate concerns about his safety."

"Please be advised that if you do not immediately cease and desist making false and defamatory statements, and inciting your followers to violence, or much worse if something does happen to Mr. Haqqani, he is prepared without further notice to you to take whatever legal actions are necessary in the appropriate legal forum to not only protect and defend himself, but also to hold you accountable," the letter concludes.