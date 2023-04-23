Eric Braeden opens up about cancer diagnosis

Famed actor from Young and the Restless, Eric Braeden, recently weighed in on his cancer diagnosis.

The veteran Hollywood star made the announcement using a 13-minute video clip that was recently shared to Facebook.

According to the video, his diagnosis came while he recuperated from a knee-replacement surgery, as he wound up with problems in his prostate.

This problem ended up causing frequent urination, every half hour or so.

In an effort to course correct, he underwent another procedure that just made the issue “so bad I couldn’t pee.”

“And that my friends I can tell you is one of the most painful experiences I’ve had.”

It was only with a biopsy that Braeden was able to get answers, and found that “amongst the low-grade cancer cells there [were] some high-grade cancer cells” near his bladder.

He’s currently undergoing immunotherapy once a week, and is on his second session.

“So that's where I am right now,” he admitted. “I'm a little under the weather, but not really much. I've learned now to listen to my body more and not go all out. I'm gonna get it. And I'll be in top form again soon."