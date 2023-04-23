Kajol Shares Cryptic Angry Message About 'Cowards' and 'Worthless' People

Kajol Shares Cryptic Angry Message on Social Media, Takes a Dig at 'Cowards' and 'Worthless' People

Kajol, the acclaimed Bollywood actress known for her outspoken nature, recently took to social media to share a cryptic angry message about "cowards" and "worthless" people. The post caught the attention of her fans and followers, leaving them intrigued about the meaning behind her words.

In the post, Kajol expressed her frustration towards "cowards" and "worthless" people, without elaborating on whom she was referring to.



Kajol's followers were quick to react to the post, with many speculating that it could be directed towards someone in the film industry or perhaps related to a personal issue. Some fans also expressed their support for the actress, praising her for standing up against negativity and encouraging others to do the same.