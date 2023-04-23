Keanu Reeves explains reason of doing 'Speed' after successful film 'Point Break'

Keanu Reeves candidly spilled the reason of choosing a film like Speed after his successful action film Point Break.

Reeves recalled working in Speed during his appearance in a podcast The Art of Action hosted by the actor's stunt guru Scott Adkins.

Adkins, who starred alongside Reeves in recently released John Wick: Chapter 4 as the grotesque German assassin Killah, had a memorable fight sequence in a nightclub, dived deep into the actor's action career.

During their conversation, the duo talked about Speed, the 1994 Jan de Bont's thriller in which Reeves starred as LAPD officer Jack Traven alongside a young Sandra Bullock, the actor admitted one reason of doing the film was the nonsensical plot point of it.

“I’d just done a movie about bank robbing surfers and now I’m doing a movie about a bus that can’t go over 50mph? It was fun to get into and I liked that Jack Traven wanted to do good, like growing up he wanted to save people" Reeves said.

He further explained, "When I was thinking about Speed, I thought about SWAT guys and cut all my hair off and the people at the film were screaming at me ‘What have you done?!’

"It was funny, I went and got that entire wardrobe myself. Working on Speed got me back into things I enjoyed like the weapons training, and I got to work with a really wonderful stunt coordinator there in Gary Hymes," the actor revealed.

"At the time, the 105 freeway was being built so we had the whole thing to ourselves. We laid out the whole thing with Tonka Trucks, which was fun."