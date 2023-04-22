Joe Alwyn flashes smile for costar Emma Laird post Taylor Swift split

file footage

Joe Alwyn has been spotted for the first time since his headline-making split with popstar Taylor Swift in a special post from his costar Emma Laird.



The Conversations with Friends star was seen flashing a smile for Laird in a series of photos shared by her on her Instagram recapping the month of March on the set of their upcoming film The Brutalist.

Laird captioned the post, “Moments in March,” with a heart and a camera, signifying that the photos were taken while filming the upcoming flick.

Alwyn was seen in the third photo of Laird’s Instagram carousel, riding an electric scooter and flashing a rare smile, leaving fans excited as the photo also marked the first time he’s been seen since news of his breakup with Swift was announced.

It is pertinent to note that as per Laird’s caption, the photo seems to be snapped back in March, while Alwyn and Swift’s breakup was officially confirmed by People magazine on April 8, with sources suggesting that the couple split a ‘few weeks ago’ from then.