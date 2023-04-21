King Charles needs to accept ‘the preposterousness of destiny like a man born to it’

King Charles needs to accept and understand “the preposterousness of his destiny like, well, a man born to it.”
These admissions and claims have been brought to light by British columnist Jan Moir.
She started the chat off by saying, “So far, the Coronation forecasts seem to suggest we can expect a grey-tinged day of pared-down pageantry, something that sounds as if it were organised by a committee of lemon-sucking Lib Dems chaired by Mr J. Corbyn and his friend, St Alin Pomp without the oomph.”
“What is the point? For the Coronation to be a success, Charles must embrace the bling and welcome the preposterousness of his destiny like, well, a man born to it.”
