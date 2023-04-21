Alec Baldwin's criminal charges dropped over fatal shooting on 'Rust' set

Alec Baldwin is now free from all the criminal charges against the actor, following fatal shooting on the set of his upcoming film Rust.



As per the reports, the 65-year-old actor will not be facing any criminal charges over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died accidently during the shooting of Baldwin's film.

Baldwin was booked for two involuntary manslaughter charges for the incident that took place in October 2021.

A joint statement has been released by the actor's attorneys, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro saying "We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident."

The latest development in the case comes following Baldwin's request that a lawsuit filed by Halyna's parents was dismissed after he said Olga Solovey, Anatolii Androsovych, and Svetlana Zemko filed the suit to "obtain compensation" after her death.

Last month, the Santa Fe District Attorney who charged Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter announced to step aside from the case.

Meanwhile, Mary Carmack-Altwies announced the appointment of new attorneys Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis as special prosecutors in the lawsuit.

Her statement said she was stepping down in order to "focus on broader public safety needs" in the state of New Mexico.

For the unversed, the incident that occurred in 2021 on the set of Rust, when the actor discharged a prop gun, which also injured the film's director Joel Souza.

The incident happened inside a small church when the crew was setting up for filming a scene.

Halyna, 42, was rushed to the hospital from the New Mexico set, but died of her injuries.

Both Baldwin and the film's armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed were initially charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over the death of Halyna on the film set.

If they were convicted, Alec could face imprisonment for a maximum of 18 months.