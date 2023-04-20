Shawwal moon sighted, Eid ul Fitr to fall in Saudi Arabia, UAE tomorrow

Representational image. — AFP/File

RIYADH: The Shawwal moon was cited in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other countries on Thursday evening.

The kingdom’s Supreme Court confirmed that the Shawwal moon was spotted in Tamir, adding that the country will celebrate Eid ul Fitr on Friday (tomorrow).

The United Arab Emirates moon-sighting committee also confirmed the sighting of the Shawwal moon. The committee announced that the first day of Shawwal will be on Friday (tomorrow).

Following the sighting of the new moon today, Qatar officially announced that Eid ul Fitr would be celebrated on Friday (tomorrow).

The Shawwal moon was also sighted in the Philippines, Brunei and other countries today.



However, Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, Thailand, Japan and Philippines have officially announced to celebrate Eid ul Fitr on Saturday as the new moon was not sighted in the countries.