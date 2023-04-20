Adam Driver to play Reed Richards in ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot, reports

File footage

Adam Driver is all set to join the cast of Marvel Cinematic Universe's upcoming, highly-anticipated Fantastic Four reboot, it has been reported.



Rumors have been making rounds on the internet that the House of Gucci star, 39, will be playing Reed Richards in the upcoming Fantastic Four chapter.

According to Daniel Richtman, Driver is currently finalizing a deal with Marvel Studios to play the Reed Richards character.

Driver's name topped the list of actors as early as October 2022, however, the reports did not mention which character he might portray.

Later on, a report from January indicated the Marriage Story star was Marvel's 'top choice' for the role.

Other actors such as, Penn Badgley and Diego Luna, were also rumored to play the Fantastic Four lead.

The Fantastic Four reboot was first officially announced in July 2019 during Marvel's annual San Diego Comic-Con panel, just months after Disney finalized their $71.3 billion acquisition of 20th Century Fox, the studio that previously controlled the franchise.

Disney has already confirmed a February 14, 2025 release date for the Fantastic Four reboot, which will be part of Phase Six of the MCU.

Meanwhile, Driver was recently in action-thriller 65, and Netflix's White Noise.