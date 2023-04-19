Travis Barker shares intimate photos to wish Kourntey Kardashian on 44th birthday

Travis Barker shared intimate photos with a romantic note for his wife Kourtney Kardashian on her 44th birthday.



Sharing the photos with Kourtney, the Blink-182 drummer said, “My soulmate. I’m so grateful that today you were born. You deserve everything your heart desires.”

He further said, “Nothing makes me happier than seeing you smile. You stole my heart the moment we met.

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful amazing woman to walk the face of the earth. I love you my wife” followed by a heart emoji.

Commenting on the post, Kourtney said, “I’m crying because you make me so happy. I love you my husband.”

Kourtney’s sisters Kim Kardashian, Khoe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner were the first to react to the post by pressing the heart button.

Travis Barker and Kourtney got married on May 15, 2022.