Monday April 17, 2023
King Charles ‘has no intention of tip-toeing’ around Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s feelings ‘will never’ again by considered, experts fear

By Web Desk
April 17, 2023

File Footage

Royal experts fear King Charles will no longer tip-toe around Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s feelings and emotions.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these claims.

She believes real estate moves that are being made “would suggest that the King has no intention of tip-toeing around feelings or worrying about upsetting the family’s troublesome dukes in the quest to make the royal family seem both an efficient outfit and to not tolerate the shenanigans of the spares.”

“And that could bode very badly for the Sussexes if they continue to suffer from bouts of anti-Palace Tourette's syndrome.”