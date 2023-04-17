King Charles ‘has no intention of tip-toeing’ around Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Royal experts fear King Charles will no longer tip-toe around Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s feelings and emotions.
Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these claims.
She believes real estate moves that are being made “would suggest that the King has no intention of tip-toeing around feelings or worrying about upsetting the family’s troublesome dukes in the quest to make the royal family seem both an efficient outfit and to not tolerate the shenanigans of the spares.”
“And that could bode very badly for the Sussexes if they continue to suffer from bouts of anti-Palace Tourette's syndrome.”
