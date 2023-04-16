Kim Kardashian dances with pal as daughter North West performs with Katy Perry in Las Vegas

Music sensation Katy Perry performed with Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter North West on Las Vegas stage Saturday during a "walk off competition."

The 42-year-old American Tv star and Skims founder shared numerous Instagram-Story videos of herself and daughter on Sunday, showing the realty star dancing with pal while North and her friends performing with Perry on stage.

She captioned one of the clips: "Dreams do come true."

Perry invited North West and her friends on stage during her Las Vegas residency Saturday night. While, the nine-year-old was on stage, the Katy admitted she was a “huge fan” of North and her mom’s shared TikTok account where they can be seen lip-syncing to Perry’s biggest hits.

North also told the "Teenage Dream" singer that she wants to be “everything” when she grows up.



North, in one video, can be seen dancing and jumping with her friends across the stage to various beats and tunes.

Katy Perry eventually declared North and another participant the winners of the competition. Although Kourtney Kardashian’s 10-year-old daughter, Penelope, joined the group in Las Vegas, but she decided to sit out of the competition.



The "Kardashians" star had announced to her fans earlier in the day that she decided to “surprise” her daughter and her friends with a quick trip to Vegas for the “Play” residency and added she was "more excited" than anyone aboard her private jet.



During the flight, Kim treated the group to "Kim Air Mocktails" that were named after some of Perry’s biggest hits, as well as cotton candy and other sweet treats. It comes just weeks after she surprised her son Saint and his friends with a trip to England to watch Arsenal’s soccer matches.