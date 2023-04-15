Victoria Beckham 'not going to age anymore,' Details inside

Victoria Beckham has recently revealed that she’s been she's 'not going to age anymore.' Leaving fans in shock, Victoria has defied age after 'stopping the clock' with new laser skin treatment for £2,000 amount.

The former Spice Girls star, 48, took to her Instagram on Saturday and revealed that she had recently undergone resurfacing at Ghavami Plastic Surgery in Los Angeles.

The treatment aims to remove fine lines, wrinkles, tighten skin and even out discolouration.

Victoria shared details about her non-surgical treatment with Doctor Ghavami in a video uploaded to social media, where he assured her she is 'literally not going to age'.

The doctor further said, “I mean, we're not only looking at turning the clock back, we're stopping it now. So you're literally not going to age anymore, and you're set.”

To which Victoria responded, “I mean, how good does that sound? Wow.”

Later in the video, the mum-of-four shared that she was so impressed with her first laser treatment that she hopes to have more in the future.

“How my skin looked after that last treatment, it's never looked so good. That's why I said now I want to do more.”

Victoria captioned the video, “Our skin is our largest organ, so it's important we take as much care of it as possible!”