VIDEO: Pothole or service trench? Arnold Schwarzenegger gets it wrong

Actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger accidentally filled in a service trench that he mistook for a pothole in his Los Angeles neighbourhood, local media reported.

SoCal Gas had purposefully created the trench, and the Gas Company had placed a temporary asphalt surface that had to be replaced with a permanent one after their permitted work is complete. The city has notified the Gas Company of the incident and the need to maintain the site pavement until the permanent paving is constructed.

Schwarzenegger had posted a video on Twitter showing him filling a hole he claimed had been there for weeks, stating, "I always say, let's not complain, let's do something about it. Here you go."

“Today, after the whole neighbourhood has been upset about this giant pothole that’s been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it,” Schwarzenegger captioned the video.

In addition, the video captured a neighbour expressing gratitude towards Schwarzenegger and his team for their work.

Despite the mistake, Schwarzenegger took it as a success. When a spokesperson for SoCal Gas discussed the incident on the Today Show and acknowledged that the patch applied by Schwarzenegger and his "team" was left in place by the city, Arnold retweeted it, stating, "Teamwork. Happy to help speed this up, and thanks to the crew for pumping up my fix."