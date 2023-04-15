CashApp founder Bob Lee murder: Prosecutors allege deliberate, pre-planned attack

The image shows Cash App founder Bob Lee.— Facebook, Twitter/Bob Lee

Prosecutors claimed that the man accused of murdering CashApp founder Bob Lee had premeditated the attack, according to court documents released on Friday, reported by Insider.

The documents revealed that Nima Momeni had an argument with Lee, whom he had known for approximately 10 years, regarding Momeni's sister. Momeni then allegedly drove Lee to a secluded area in San Francisco, where he carried out a planned and intentional attack.

The autopsy report by Ellen Moffatt indicated that Lee suffered three stab wounds, including one in the hip and two in the chest, one of which pierced his heart, leading to his death.

"Defendant did not use some type of pocket knife, but a cooking knife from an apartment and kitchen," wrote Omid Talai, the Assistant District Attorney.

As per the motion, Momeni discarded the knife post the attack and quickly escaped in his BMW, leaving the victim to succumb to his injuries.

The San Francisco Police Department recovered a knife with a length of four inches from the location and took Momeni into custody on Thursday. He appeared in a San Francisco court on Friday, where he was supposed to plead guilty to a murder charge, but the hearing was delayed until April 25.

During the proceedings, Momeni did not speak except for a brief response to Judge Christine Van Aken's question, and his sister Khazar Momeni was present in court. The San Francisco District Attorney filed a nine-page motion to detain Momeni based on surveillance footage and a statement from a friend who had been with Lee before his death.

The judge agreed to hold Momeni without bail, and if convicted, he could face a sentence of 26 years to life, according to the office of District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, as reported by the news agency.

According to The AP, Robert Canny, an attorney, represented Momeni at the hearing and stated outside the court that the details of the incident, whether it took place or not, would become evident over time.

As per his LinkedIn profile, Momeni refers to himself as an "IT Consultant/Entrepreneur" and the proprietor of Expand IT, a company.