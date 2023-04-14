Pentagon leak suspect arrested in Massachusetts, says FBI

The Pentagon building in Virginia. AFP/Flie

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) reported that they have apprehended an individual and are currently carrying out legal law enforcement operations at a residential property located in North Dighton, Massachusetts.

This comes following a media report stating that a person involved in the leak of classified information has been identified.

At precisely 2:30 pm (1830) GMT EDT on Thursday, the US Attorney General, Merrick Garland, is scheduled to release a statement regarding the ongoing situation.