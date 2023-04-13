BTS breaks Oricon record by crossing 700 million streams on ‘Dynamite’

The only other track on Oricon that has crossed 700 million streams is Yoasobi’s 'Yoru ni Kakeru'

K-pop group BTS has made history on Oricon by achieving the second song in its history to achieve 700 million streams with Dynamite. Oricon is a Japanese site that provides statistics on the Western and Japanese music industries.

For the week dated April 3rd to April 9th, the song went on to accumulate 1,845,716 recorded hits which are equivalent to around 701.1 million streams. They are now the only male and foreign artists in the site’s history to clear this mark and the second artists overall.

The only other track on Oricon that has crossed 700 million streams is Yoasobi’s Yoru ni Kakeru. Dynamite was initially released back in 2020 and in February 2022 it went on to become the first-ever foreign track to achieve a diamond certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) after it earned 500 million views.