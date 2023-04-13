Kim Kardashian 'more open to dating again' after Pete Davidson breakup

Kim Kardashian wants to explore her dating options months after she called it quits with her former lover Pete Davidson.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight that the reality TV mega star is “more open to dating again and putting herself out there.”

"She is feeling good and confident, and is in a great place,” the insider added.

The Skims founder finalized her divorce from ex-husband Kanye West in November and then admitted in an interview that she will marry again as "fourth time’s a charm."

Before tying the knot with West, Kardashian got married to Damon Thomas in 2000 at age 19 and then to Kris Humphries in 2011 but just for 72 hours.

"I have this fantasy in my head," the mother-of-four said on The goop Podcast, "fourth time's a charm. It's going to work out."

Meanwhile, Kardashian, who shares four children – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm – with West, is trying to co-parent with him, who recently tied the knot with Bianca Censori.

"Kim and Kanye’s relationship is OK," even though the pair was "still having some back and forth with a few arguments,” a source told the publication.

"But co-parenting healthily is their main goal, and that is always the primary focus for Kim,” the insider said.