Real Madrid ease to victory over Chelsea in Champions League quarter-final

Real Madrid dominated 10-man Chelsea in the Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday, opening up a 2-0 lead courtesy of goals from Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio.

Despite controlling the game, Madrid had to wait until the 74th minute for their second goal, with Asensio drilling home from the edge of the box after a short corner routine. Benzema scored the opener from close range after Kepa Arrizabalaga tipped a Vinicius Junior effort into his path.

Carlo Ancelotti's side relied on veteran midfielders Toni Kroos and Luka Modric to pull the strings against Frank Lampard's struggling Chelsea, who had Ben Chilwell sent off in the second half for pulling down Rodrygo Goes as he ran through on goal. In a battle between the last two Champions League winners, Madrid demonstrated their strength with an impressive display, while Chelsea showed why they are struggling in 11th place in the Premier League.

Lampard, in his second game at the helm since replacing Graham Potter last week, threw Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante straight into the starting line-up after injury worries. Kante shone against Madrid in the 2021 semis as Chelsea beat them en route to winning the trophy for the second time, and he was one positive for Lampard, slipping Joao Felix through on goal at the start.

Despite early chances, Chelsea struggled to build in attack, and Modric curled a fine effort on to the roof of the net early in the second half as Madrid looked to put the tie out of reach. Chelsea's uphill struggle was made harder before the hour mark when Chilwell was shown a straight red card for tugging back Rodrygo as he ran through on goal.

Asensio's goal in the 74th minute made it clear that Madrid was in control of the match, and the 14-time winners and reigning champions are now in a strong position to progress to the semi-finals. The winners of the clash between Madrid and Chelsea next Tuesday will face Manchester City or Bayern Munich in the semi-finals.