What did suspect in Louisville bank shooting Connor Sturgeon say before robbery?

Suspect in Louisville bank shooting, Connor Sturgeon shot dead five people and left eight injured in yet another mass shooting.



The gunman, who was 25 years old and had worked at the Old National Bank for more than a year, was informed that he would lose his job, the investigations revealed.

According to CNN, Sturgeon penned a statement to his friend and parents in which he announced his intention to carry out a bank robbery.

The image shows the suspect in the Louisville bank shooting Connor Sturgeon. —LinkedIn/Connor Sturgeon

The type of the memo, whether it was sent by email or paper, as well as whether the recipients received it before or after the mass shooting, was not specified.

The Louisville shooting was live-streamed on the social media platform Instagram which has been taken down.

According to his LinkedIn profile, suspect Connor Sturgeon was an intern at the Old National Bank for three summers between 2018 and 2020 before becoming a full-time employee in June 2021.

According to a spokesperson at the University of Alabama, he graduated in finance completing his bachelors and masters from the university.

Sturgeon's former classmate at high school who knew him and his family intimately noted that "he never saw any sort of red flag or signal that this could ever happen".

The classmate, who requested not to be identified said: "He was a really good kid who came from a really good family."

"I can't even say how much this doesn't make sense. I can't."

Back in 2018, a person named Connor Sturgeon, a student at the University of Alabama wrote a college essay and posted it to the website CourseHero, in which he wrote that he had struggled to fit in the school.

The essay read: "My self-esteem has long been a problem for me. As a late bloomer in middle and high school, I struggled to a certain extent to fit in, and this has given me a somewhat negative self-image that persists today. Making friends has never been especially easy, so I have more experience than most in operating alone."

According to the text written by the author, he said "he had begun to mature socially and began to see improvement in this area, and that he hoped to “be more self-aware and start becoming a 'better' person."