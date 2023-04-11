Ryan Reynolds ecstatic as Wrexham FC edges closer to promotion

Ryan Reynolds was ecstatic and embraced turning to embrace Rob McElhenney as the Hollywood stars moved closer to their dream of winning Welsh football team Wrexham to promotion.

The duo celebrated at the end of a game after goalkeeper Ben Foster pulled off a penalty save in the seventh minute of stoppage time for Wrexham to secure a 3-2 win against Notts County.

“I don’t think I have a heart anymore,” Reynolds said afterward. “I think I used all the beats I had left during that match. That was unlike anything I’ve ever seen before.”

Wrexham, has risen to prominence after being bought by the two actors, and moved three points clear at the top of the fifth-tier National League with a game in hand.

“When I get my hands on Ben Foster he’s going to be on the injured reserve list because I’m going to break ribs,” Reynolds said. “I’m going to hug him so hard.”

Wrexham has gained global recognition since Reynolds and McElhenney assumed ownership of the club. Both teams went into the match with equal points on the table. Only one team is automatically promoted and Wrexham now has the better odds after the win. Wrexham has four games left to play in the season.