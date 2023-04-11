Ryan Reynolds ecstatic as Wrexham FC edges closer to promotion

Ryan Reynolds was ecstatic and embraced turning to embrace Rob McElhenney as the Hollywood stars moved closer to their dream of winning Welsh football team Wrexham to promotion.
The duo celebrated at the end of a game after goalkeeper Ben Foster pulled off a penalty save in the seventh minute of stoppage time for Wrexham to secure a 3-2 win against Notts County.
“I don’t think I have a heart anymore,” Reynolds said afterward. “I think I used all the beats I had left during that match. That was unlike anything I’ve ever seen before.”
Wrexham, has risen to prominence after being bought by the two actors, and moved three points clear at the top of the fifth-tier National League with a game in hand.
“When I get my hands on Ben Foster he’s going to be on the injured reserve list because I’m going to break ribs,” Reynolds said. “I’m going to hug him so hard.”
Wrexham has gained global recognition since Reynolds and McElhenney assumed ownership of the club. Both teams went into the match with equal points on the table. Only one team is automatically promoted and Wrexham now has the better odds after the win. Wrexham has four games left to play in the season.
Long-time Glasgow Celtic fan Sir Rod Stewart got inked to honour 'beloved' club
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn began dating after she split from Marvel actor Tom Hiddleston
Prince William and Kate Middleton got married in April 2011 and have three children together
Bob Odenkirk said back in 2022 that he was inclined to do more action films after starring in ‘Nobody’
Shakira is looking out for her two sons following split with Gerard Piqué and move to Miami
King Charles coronation will take place next month