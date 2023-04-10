Saudi Arabia offers 1m pilgrims, visitors with quality services in Ramadan

The Kaaba cordoned off and out of reach during COVID-19. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Amid a surge in the number of Umrah pilgrims and visitors to the Grand Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, Saudi Arabia’s General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy mosques ensured the provision of its several qualitative services.



The number of pilgrims and visitors has reached 1,048,600, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

Distribution of 59,520 Zamzam water bottles, 10,700 booklets and pamphlets in addition to providing digital awareness to 115,000 individuals, field awareness to 170,000 beneficiaries and voluntary services to 240,896 persons were some of the many services provided to visitors of the Grand Mosque.

As many as 6,188 persons also benefited from the Ramadan exhibition held at the Grand Mosque and 2,471 people were helped while performing Tawaf (circumambulation), SPA reported.

To ensure hygienic conditions, 130,000 litres of disinfectants, 32,450 litres of carpet sanitisers, and 33,425 litres of surface sterilisation were used in addition to 5,825 litres used by robots for sterilisation. In addition, 5,975 litres of hand sanitisers and 5,765 litres of bio-care sterilisers were also provided.

Other services included the distribution of 2,632 bracelets among younger visitors, the provision of social and humanitarian services to 81,601 beneficiaries, enabling 4,850 individuals to benefit from services provided to the elderly and people with disabilities, and the provision of spatial guidance in various languages to 101,679 beneficiaries, as well as laying 35,000 carpets in the Grand Mosque.