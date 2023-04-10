Hailey Bieber glows in Easter spirit as she uses festive bunny ears filter on selfies

Hailey Bieber impressed her fans with her stunning festive fashion choices on the Easter holiday weekend.

The model, 26, looked gorgeous as she slipped into Easter spirit on Sunday and shared adorable snaps on her Instagram.

Hailey, who is married to pop music icon Justin Bieber, posed in an outdoor selfie, standing underneath a tree in a strapless cream dress.

The Rhode Beauty founder flaunter her dewy-daytime makeup in the pictures. She captioned the photo, “Happy Easter,” and added yellow heart and hatching chick emoticons.

Another shot featured Hailey basking in the sun with a bunny ears filter. She styled her blunt bob haircut in a center part look and donned a pair of small gcenter-parts.

Hailey also posed alongside Rhode Head of Brand, Lauren Ratner, who reposted the picture in her Instagram Stories and added a single white heart icon.

The runway queen recently won fans’ hearts after wishing Justin’ mom, Pattie Mallette, on her 48th birthday.

Hailey penned a heartwarming message for her mother-in-law, who turned 48 on April 2. "Happy birthday beautiful Mama in Law," adding, "I love you!"