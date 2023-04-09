Security forces kill two terrorists in Waziristan operations

Pakistan Army troops in a military vehicle. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: The security forces gunned down two terrorists in separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North and South Waziristan districts on Saturday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Sunday.



In North Waziristan's general area Razmak, the security forces effectively engaged the terrorists' location amid an intense fire exchange with militants, leaving one dead as a result, the statement read.



The military's media wing added that the security forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorist.

Meanwhile, in the fierce encounter between troops and terrorists in South Waziristan's general area Karama, the law enforcers effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, killing one in the shootout, the statement added.

However, Naik Fazal Janan — a 32-year-old resident of Hangu District — fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom during the shootout.

Sanitisation of the area, according to the ISPR, is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the location.

"Pakistan’s security forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the military's statement read.

'All-out operation against terrorists'

A day earlier, two soldiers embraced martyrdom after an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded on a vehicle of security forces in the general area of Bara, Khyber District.

Martyred soldiers included Naib Subedar Hazrat Gul (age 37 years, resident of Lower Dir) and Sepoy Nazir Ullah Mehsud (age 34 years, resident of South Waziristan), the ISPR said.

The army's media arm shared its determination to terrorism from the country and resolved to strengthen the sacrifices of soldiers.

Meanwhile, the National Security Committee (NSC) — in a meeting held on Friday — also decided to kick start an all-out comprehensive operation against militant outfits to root out the menace of terrorism from the country.

The meeting was held in continuation with the NSC meeting after the terrorist attack on January 2, 2023, in Peshawar Police Lines, which claimed the lives of more than 80 people, mainly law enforcers.

According to the Pakistan Institute of Peace Studies (PIPS), a think tank in Islamabad, the number of terrorist attacks in the country increased by 27% last year compared to 2021. At least 419 people were killed, while 734 were injured in 262 terrorist attacks last year.