Ethan Boyes fatally hit by car on 'unprotected' US cycling track

US cycling champion Ethan Boyes seen racing on a cycling track. — Instagram/@ethan_b_bikes

United States' world track cycling champion, Ethan Boyes was died in a fatal traffic accident in San Francisco last week when a car struck him while riding, CNN reported.



The 44-year-old cyclist was a winner of multiple championships and a 10-time national champion. He was also the reigning champion in the men's 35-39 age group for 1,000-meter time trial, according to US cycling governing body.

It was Tuesday evening when a car driver bumped into Boyes, who was cycling on Arguello Boulevard, south of Washington Boulevard in San Francisco’s Presidio Park, a curvy stretch which has been a safety concern for cyclists for years.

The cyclist was rushed to a hospital with fatal injuries under immediate response by the police. However, he was pronounced dead soon after.

The police said that the driver involved in the crash was also shifted to the hospital with minor injuries.

The unfortunate death of the world champion was mourned by many and on several platforms.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Ethan Boyes,” the US' cycling governing body, USA Cycling said.

It expressed solidarity with the deceased's family and said that Boyes will be missed at local, national and international level events.

A condolence statement by San Francisco Bicycle Coalition stated that they join the mourning of the cycling champion, who was a "beloved figure in the bicycling community.”

A report published by New York Times stated that the US city of San Francisco has seen a record number of traffic fatalities in about 10 years last year.

About the cycling track specifically, the publication quoted a safe transport activist as saying that the stretch of Arguello Boulevard has a couple unprotected, paint-only bike lanes, which may have "contributed to Ethan’s death" as they allow the drivers to drive recklessly.