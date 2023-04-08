Jennifer Garner seemingly pokes fun at Ben Affleck's 'unhappy-looking resting face'

Jennifer Garner, in new interview, has appeared making fun of her ex-husband Ben Affleck, saying "he's quite meme-worthy."

Ben Affleck's face has launched a bunch of memes but according to him, he just has an "unhappy-looking resting face."

The actor, on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, said "That's how God made me. You don't have to punish me for it."

Garner, in the latest issue of Stellar Magazine, appeared reacting to the actor as she said: "I'm sure he's quite meme-worthy."

To a question if she has seen any memes about her ex-husband, she joked: "Although I'm sure he's quite meme-worthy, yes!"



However, she claims that she avoids engaging with any media coverage about her and Affleck's relationship: "I really work hard not to see either of us in the press. It doesn't make me feel good, even if it's something nice about one of us. I just try to forget that I'm out there in any way and the same with anyone I love. I don't need to see anyone in my family made into a meme."