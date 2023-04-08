When Vicky Kaushal adored Katrina Kaif's Punjabi

When Vicky Kaushal revealed that wifey Katrina Kaif can speak ‘its and bits’ of Punjabi

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are the much adored couple. They have always been in limelight due to wholesome relationship they share with each other.

Since Vicky belongs to a Punjabi family, there was a time when he revealed that his wife Katrina has started speaking Punjabi bit by bit.

Vicky and Katrina got married in 2021. The buzz of their marriage is still going strong among their fans because they are dearly loved. Recently, they completed a year of their marriage and it was adorable to see both of them acknowledging and wishing each other. Moreover, Katrina was seen celebrating Diwali, Karwachauth and Lohri with Vicky’s family.

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Phone Bhoot whereas Vicky will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Bhumi Padnekar and Kiara Advani. He also has Anand Tiwari’s next on his plate.