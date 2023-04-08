King Charles coronation: Invitations sent to community, charity representatives

Over 850 community and charity representatives from across the United Kingdom have been invited to enjoy the Coronation Service from Westminster Abbey, said a statement issued by the Buckingham Palace.

The king's coronation will be held on May 6th, 2023. Charles became the king after his mother Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 95 in September last year.

The palace issued the details of community and charity representatives who would witness the Coronation Service in a statement on Saturday.

Check out the full statement below:



