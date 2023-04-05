Amazon's 'Rings of Power' embroils in another controversy

Amazon's most expensive show, The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power set caught fire due to an electric short circuit amid the season 2 shooting.

According to Variety, the emergency services were called on the fantasy show set, where cast and crew were shooting for the upcoming season, after reports of smoke.



The report added that smoke rose from the Bray Studios in Windsor due to a warehouse electrical fire.

After the incident, the filming was temporarily suspended. Further, the cast and crew stayed at the studio.

"At 12.26 pm on Monday, 3 April, we received reports of a fire at Bray Studios near Windsor," read a statement from Royal Berkshire Fire And Rescue Services."

"Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Bracknell, Slough, and Maidenhead Fire Stations were sent to the scene. Upon arrival, crews discovered a fire in a single-storey storage workshop located away from the filming set."

It continued: "Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used three hose reels and a main jet to extinguish the fire. Firefighters were on the scene for approximately four hours and 35 minutes. An investigation will take place to determine the cause of the fire."

Last month, a horse died on the series, setting off a flurry of backlash against the show.

Amazon released the statement shortly, saying the cardiac arrest while rehearsing caused horse death.

Following the announcement, animal rights group PETA slammed the series producers, "If they can't avoid exploiting animals for their art, they should find a new medium, because no one wants to see a spin-off for TV with torment as the theme."