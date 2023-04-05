Former US President Donald Trump makes his way inside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse in New York on April 4, 2023.— AFP

Donald Trump, the former US president, is being charged with significant crimes, making him the first president to ever be charged with a crime. He has pleaded not guilty to all allegations, however.

According to Newsweek, citing a tip from Yahoo News, Trump will be charged with 34 class E felonies for falsifying company records pertaining to the $130,000 payment of hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Former US president Donald Trump appears in court at the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on April 4, 2023.— AFP

The former president maintains his innocence and thinks Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is conducting a political witch hunt against him in an effort to derail his bid for the presidency in 2024.

Is Donald Trump in jail right now?

Many experts believe that Trump's chance of serving prison time is close to zero, even if he is found guilty. Moreover, he is also not disqualified from running for the presidential post in 2024.



"The court case is going to go on for a very long time, and Trump has said that he's going to mount a vigorous defence," Michael Tappin, a United States expert, told Newsweek. "At the moment, Trump is still the favourite for the Republican nominees."

Meanwhile, Bragg recommends Trump's time in prison is also uncertain and the judge will eventually decide the sentence.

This means that the former president is not in prison yet.

How many years is Trump facing?

Trump could be handed about 136 years prison sentence if he is found guilty of the 34 charges of business fraud, said attorney Lisa Bloom on Tuesday.

Bloom, in a Twitter thread, said that the former president faces a possible prison term of four years for each charge. This makes a total of 136 years in prison.

"If this report is correct, Trump will be arraigned tomorrow on 34 FELONIES. Each carries a possible prison term of 4 years. Bragg would not bring this case without strong evidence," she wrote about Bragg.

"Remember, this is the same DA's office that recently convicted the Trump Org for criminal fraud."

Talking about Trump's different versions of the hush money story, Bloom said that the lawyers call it "consciousness of guilt."

"Trump's lies about the hush $ payment are caught on video," she wrote on Twitter, proceeding to write about the times the former president was asked about the hush money paid to Daniels.

"Trump also said in that Fox and Friends interview that the payment didn't come from campaign funds. Right, because he was trying to cover up what was going on, and campaign disclosures are publicly filed," Bloom wrote in another tweet.

"Michael Cohen, who served prison time for the campaign violation he performed on Trump's behalf, conveniently has a recorded call with Trump from Sept 2020 where they discuss, in coded Mafioso type language, the hush $. Proving that Trump knew. Of course, he knew."