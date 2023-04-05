Severe weather: Millions at risk of facing horrifying tornado in US

The damaged remains of the Walnut Ridge neighbourhood, in Little Rock, Arkansas, US, March 31, 2023.— AFP

More than 62 million people in the United States are at risk of experiencing severe weather on Wednesday as a powerful storm system capable of producing tornadoes moves across the Central States and threatens additional devastation after pummeling Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, and Michigan.



Tuesday saw at least five tornadoes, two in Iowa and three in Illinois, CNN reported. At Colona, Illinois, several structures, including a petrol station, were damaged, and numerous semi-trucks were blown over on Interstate 88.

This image shows a violent tornado caught on camera by veteran storm chaser Brandon Copic. — Twitter

Large, baseball-sized hail has been the most noteworthy impact of the tornado situation. On Tuesday, there were more than 100 reports of hail, primarily in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, and Michigan.

“Worst hail I’ve ever heard in Davenport. Sounded like bricks hitting the roof,” Davenport resident Paul Schmidt wrote on Facebook.

In portions of Arkansas, Oklahoma, and southern Missouri, which are still recovering from last week's horrific tornado devastation and storms that claimed 32 lives, dangerous nighttime tornadoes are still probable.

For almost two million people early on Wednesday in areas of central and northern Arkansas, southern Illinois, and southeastern Missouri, a tornado watch was issued until 9am. This includes Little Rock, Arkansas, which suffered significant damage last week and has been cleaning up debris for days.

“It’s tough to think of the possibility of another round of severe weather in the midst of this recovery, but we must remain vigilant and prepared,” Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. said in a statement.



Severe weather forecast

The threat of a catastrophic storm shifts to the east on Wednesday, affecting a large portion of the Ohio Valley and the Great Lakes.

From northeastern Arkansas to northern Ohio and central Michigan, extending from Detroit to Memphis, there is an increased chance of severe storms, level 3 of 5, where inhabitants may need to prepare for powerful tornadoes, damaging wind gusts, and huge hail.

On Wednesday, storms are anticipated to last through the morning and redevelop in the late afternoon. The Great Lakes region, which includes Chicago, Detroit, and Indianapolis, will face the greatest hazard, with the possibility of powerful tornadoes from late morning until early evening.