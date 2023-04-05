How many women are involved in Donald Trump hush money case?

Former US President Donald Trump. AFP/File

There are more than two women who are being mentioned in relation to the hush money case against former US President Donald Trump.

They are porn star Stormy Daniels, former Playboy playmate Karen McDougal, and an unnamed woman who alleged that she had a child from the former president.

The women are related to the case because they were allegedly paid hush money by Trump or his associates to keep quiet about their affairs with him during the 2016 presidential election.

Trump was accused of arranging the payment to Daniels through his former personal attorney Michael Cohen just days before the elections to buy her silence about a 2006 tryst at a Lake Tahoe resort. He was also accused of reimbursing Cohen with checks disguised as part of a retainer agreement, while "in truth, there was no retainer agreement."

In McDougal's case, Cohen allegedly paid her $150,000 through American Media Inc., the publisher of the National Enquirer, to buy her silence about her alleged affair with Trump. The former Trump Tower doorman was paid $30,000 by AMI to keep quiet about his claim that Trump fathered a child out of wedlock.

The charges against Trump relate to his alleged involvement in the hush-money scheme, which prosecutors say was aimed at boosting his chances of winning the 2016 presidential elections by suppressing negative information about him.