King Charles achieves big milestone of reign: Stamps featuring his portrait go on sale

New Royal Mail stamps featuring portrait of King Charles III went on general sale from Tuesday, marking a key milestone in the monarch's reign.
The 74-year-old monarch's portrait will appear on all standard Royal Mail stamps from now, but stock of those featuring the late Queen will be sold first.
Charles III's image features on first and second class stamps and shows his head and neck in the style of the late Queen, and all British monarchs since Queen Victoria. In keeping with stamp tradition, the monarch faces to the left - but unlike the Queen's stamp, he is not wearing a crown.
The change in the King's portrait comes the day after the prices of first and second class stamps went up. The same image, of a profile sculpture made by artist Martin Jennings, was used by the Royal Mint to make coins. It was adjusted and relit for use on the new stamps.
It marks the first time the King's likeness has been featured on stamps following the death of his mother last September. But some retailers may not be offering the new stamps if stocks featuring the Queen have not completely sold out.
"The guidance we got from His Majesty was more about continuity and not doing anything too different to what had gone before," Royal Mail's director of external affairs and policy said earlier this year.
