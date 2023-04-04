VIDEO: This is how Imran Khan appeared before ATC

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan Tuesday appeared before an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore to seek an extension in bail in three different cases, amid tight security as he faces "serious security threats".



The former premier survived an armed attack last year in Wazirabad during a political rally, and has been traveling under high security ever since.

Extraordinary arrangements of security were seen at ATC as Khan arrived and walked into the courtroom, with security men holding up bulletproof shields around him for protection.

The PTI chief also wore a makeshift bulletproof helmet that looked like the black hood pulled over the head of a death row prisoner before hanging.



In the video, an aide can be seen guiding Imran Khan toward the court as it was hard to see through the slit in the bulletproof helmet.

It is important to note that the former PM was granted relief in the terror cases as the court extended his bail till April 13.