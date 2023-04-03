‘Yellowstone’ star Josh Lucas on Matthew McConaughey joining franchise, ‘bring it on’

Matthew McConaughey will be joining the Yellowstone franchise, ViacomCBS President Chris McCarthy confirmed the news, via The Hollywood Reproter.

Drama series star Josh Lucas reacted to the latest addition to the franchise and expressed his excitement for the Interstellar star to join the series spin-off.

Lucas, who plays young John Dutton, said "bring it on" to news of McConaughey's now-confirmed franchise spinoff.

"I'm always so fascinated to see what Taylor [Sheridan] is doing as he tells the story," Lucas told ET.

"The thing that moves me or surprises me most is that every time I think something is too crazy or too fantastical, it turns out it's based on a true story from Taylor's life or from something that is very close to the cowboys that all of this story is about."

Lucas went on to add, “I’m sure he has great ideas how these characters merge together. Part of the mystery of the mind of that creator is waiting for it to be unleashed in a way. Hell yeah. Bring it on.”

McConaughey's spin-off series will continue regardless of whether Kevin Costner returns or exits the flagship series.

Yellowstone season 5 will return this summer on Paramount Network.