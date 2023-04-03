Salman Khan drops teaser of new 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' song, fans spot Ram Charan

Salman Khan teease fans with yet another song from forthcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
The new song is called Yantamma that features Salman and Venkatesh. The actor duo gives a classy entry in the beginning of the teaser wearing a lungi while lying on a bike.
Song Yantamma celebrates the culture of the South India and gives an appealing and colourful visuals to the audience.
Vishal Dadlani and Payal Dev have lent their vocals for the song. Meanwhile, Rafter does the rap portion. Shabbir Ahmed has written the happy song.
Towards the end of the teaser, there is a mystery man that joins Salman and Venkatesh on the dance floor. Fans are speculating that it might be Ram Charan.
Previously, reports revealed that Ram was spotted on the set of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan along with the two actors in Hyderabad. So there are chances that the mystery man might be him.
Salman Khan’s upcoming action film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji backed by the actor’s production house. The film also features Pooja Hedge, Raghav Juyal, Abhimanyu Singh, Bhumika Chawla and others. The family entertainer is set to release this Eid, reports Indiatoday.
Taylor Swift's hit Eras Tour will continue till August, 2023
Prince Harry missed opportunity to make amends with his royal relatives ahead of the coronation
A clip surfaced on Twitter that showed the former idol out and about with her friends
Kylie Jenner's niece True Thompson will turn 5 on April 12
Ram Charan and Upasna announced their first pregnancy in 2022
They have unveiled a 'hidden' version of the tracklist which gives an unclear look at the songs on the album