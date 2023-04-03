LSU vs Iowa: Tigers secure crown of NCAA college basketball

Angel Reese of the LSU Lady Tigers and Monika Czinano of the Iowa Hawkeyes jump for the ball to start the game during the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament championship game at American Airlines Center on April 02, 2023, in Dallas, Texas. — AFP

Los Angeles: Louisiana State University (LSU) defeated the University of Iowa and Caitlin Clark with scores 102-85 on Sunday and secured the women's NCAA college basketball crown, AFP reported.

Jasmine Carson-led LSU Tigers scored the highest points in the history of the women's title basketball game an early three-point barrage staking them to a 17-point halftime lead.

Jasmine Carson scored 22 points, 21 of them in the first half, while Alexis Morris scored all 16 after the break.

Angel Reese was able to score 15 points, prevented 10 rebounds and assisted five times. She was named the Most Out Standing Player of the Final Four.

The Out Standing Reese, who made a record with 34 double-doubles celebrated the final moment of the game with Kim Mulkey, the head coach of LSU.

Kim Mulkey led her team to name the sixth championship title. She was earlier the head coach of Baylor and led it to its championship titles in 2005, 2012 and 2019.

The national player of the year Caitlin Clark was also prominent with a 41-point triple-double in a victory over Louisville and followed that up with another 41-point outburst on Friday as the Iowa Hawkeyes in a major upset defeated the unbeaten South Carolina Gamecocks to book the slot in the final.

Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes dribbles against Alexis Morris of the LSU Lady Tigers during the first quarter during the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament championship game at American Airlines Center on April 02, 2023, in Dallas, Texas. — AFP

Star players Reese and Clark had attracted major interest in the game as the women’s final drew a sell-out crowd of 19,482 in Dallas.

However, early in the game, it was Jasmine Carson was in charge of the team. She finished with five of LSU's 11 three-pointers.

LSU also out-rebounded Iowa 37-26, their 14 offensive rebounds resulting in 14 second-chance points and Clark's 30 points just weren't enough.

Reese's taunted on Clark by "you can't see me" in the waning seconds ignited backlash but Clark said that she wasn't aware.