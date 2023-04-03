 
Monday April 03, 2023
Prince William, Prince Harry would 'sneak into pubs' as teenagers

Prince Harry and Prince William spent time together in Club Highgrove

By Web Desk
April 03, 2023
Prince Harry is fawning over spending quality time with Prince William.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex admits he would hit the pub with his elder brother to blow off some steam from the weekdays.

He pens: “Willy and I would start a typical weekend evening by sneaking into a nearby pub, where we’d have a few drinks, a few pints of Snake Bite, then round up a group of mates and bring them back to Club H. There were never more than fifteen of us, though somehow there were never less than fifteen either.”

Adding more about his exclusive club, Harry adds: “Club H was the perfect hideout for a teenager, but especially this teenager. When I wanted peace, Club H provided. When I wanted mischief, Club H was the safest place to act out. When I wanted solitude, what better than a bomb shelter in the middle of the British countryside? “