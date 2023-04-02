Netflix join hands with Paul Feig for movie adaptation of 'The House Across the Lake'

Netflix and Paul Feig are joining hands once again for movie adaptation of 2022 bestselling Riley Sager novel, The House Across the Lake.

Paul Feig, who previously worked in Netflix series The School for Good and Evil for Netflix as well as Last Christmas, Ghostbusters, Snatched, will serve as the producer and director in the new thriller.

As per What's on Netflix, the project is in early development stage with the script being revise. Moreover, Feig is busy with Amazon’s Grand Death so he won't be working until his current project is wrapped up.

The cast also hasn't been confirmed. The release date is likely to be in late 2024 or early 2025.

The plotline involves characters such as, Casey Feltcher, a recently widowed actress, and a couple, Tom and Katherine. It is about "eerie, darker truths that turn a tale of voyeurism and suspicion into a story of guilt, obsession and how looks can be very deceiving."