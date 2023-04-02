US tornado death toll climbs to 28

A woman evacuates her home after a large tornado damaged hundreds of homes and buildings on March 31, 2023 in Little Rock, Arkansas.— AFP

A devastating string of tornadoes struck Southern and Midwestern US towns, killing at least 28 people and leaving behind devastation and suffering, reported the BBC. More than 60 tornado reports were tallied by the Washington Post.

Thousands of people were thus left without power, and their homes were in ruins. Mississippi, Arkansas, Indiana, Illinois, Alabama, and Tennessee are among the states that have been negatively impacted by the deteriorating weather conditions.

In this file photo taken on March 31, 2023, Kris French (C) and his family search through rubble for a video recorder they think captured a direct tornado strike to their business, Champs Car Wash, after a tornado damaged hundreds of homes and buildings in Little Rock, Arkansas.— AFP

When the Little Rock Tornado hit North Little Rock and the nearby cities, it first wrecked homes in the western portion of the city, including a small grocery store.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Centre in Little Rock said that they are expecting at least 15 to 20 patients from the tornado while several people have already been brought into the centre.

Ashley Macmillan said: "A falling tree seriously damaged their home, but they were unhurt."

She also added: "We could feel the house shaking, we could hear loud noises, dishes rattling. And then it just got calm."

Homes damaged by a tornado are seen on March 31, 2023, in Little Rock, Arkansas.— AFP

A teacher at Wynne School Lisa Worden told Reuters: "We got out at 1:30, which was such a God blessing from our superintendent because otherwise kids would have been on busses and teachers would have still been here. And so that would have been even more devastating".

Governor Arkansas Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared an emergency in the state Friday, with national guards on the move to provide help to the tornado stricken people.

She noted that she had spoken to President Joe Biden who promised federal support.

Thousands of people in Illinois and Arkansas were also left without electricity.

More Power outages were reported in Iowa, Missouri, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Indiana and Texas.

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Centre had issued the forecast and warned of such unprecedented thunderstorms and the damages they would entail which are expected to become common notably in Southern states of the US.

A week ago, a tornado in Rolling Fork Mississippi killed at least 21 people.

After the destruction by the Rolling Fork tornado, President Biden visited the affected city and pledged government support for rehabilitation.

With predictions of further harsh weather coming in, Governor Kristi of South Dakota ordered the offices to close in parts of the state.

In the same area, weather experts have also predicted a powerful storm of a similar scale next Tuesday saying a least the initial days of April would be tough.