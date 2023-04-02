Tekashi 6ix9ine breaks silence on gym attack for first time: 'Cowardly'

Tekashi 6ix9ine broke the silence on a recent "cowardly" attack on him, by three men who have been arrested.



The TROLLZ rapper, 26, turned to Instagram on Friday to share a video of the March 21 incident, as he addressed the situation for the first time since the incident was reported.

"What happen[ed] here was nothing but cowardly. I'm not mad this happened," 6ix9ine, real name Daniel Hernandez, wrote in a caption.

"In the street, there's no rules, so I can't say they were wrong. Obviously, it wasn't fair, but again the streets has no rules. Just imagine having nothing to do to with a situation and feel obligated to make it your business. (Very weird) I'm happy to be here still. And I want to say I love my fans. Thank you" he added.

In the video posted by the rapper, three men could be seen surrounding the musician as he's crouched on a bathroom floor, each taking turns punching and kicking the musician while another person records everything.

As reported by Variety, the attack on Hernandez happened in and outside an LA Fitness gym when he was trying to fight back against the men accused of being involved.

Three suspects, named Rafael Medina Jr., 43, Octavious Medina, 23, and Anthony Maldonado, 25, were arrested from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

"For two years, I been walking around with no security. Not saying I promote that, BUT now you see I really never hid from anything," Hernandez revealed further in his post.

"If you ever crossed my path or ever came to my house (you girls know who you are) ya can tell the world 'Danny drives his own cars and be solo.' You know how many of you people seen me in real life by myself in gas stations, supermarkets, restaurants, etc."

"P.S : I never knew we respected jumping people. When did that ever become a W???"