Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas take Malti Marie on her 'first trip' to India

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas daughter Malti Marie's makes her first trip to India.

Earlier today, the duo was spotted together at a private airport. They walked out from the front door carrying Malti in their arms. This is the first trip of Malti to India.

The paparazzi managed to capture the moment of the trio making their first ever family appearance in the country.

Priyanka looked stunning as always as she wore a bright pink coloured slit dress with a half ponytail. She also wore a cool pair of sunglasses to complete her look.

Meanwhile, Nick opted for a casual sweatshirt and denim jeans. He also wore a vibrant orange cap with his outfit. On the other hand, their daughter Marie was dressed in a cute grey-coloured frock.

Photo credits: Indiatoday





So far nobody knows the purpose of their family visit. But amid Parineeti Chopra’s wedding rumours, fans are wondering if PC is in town for the same reason. On of the social media users wrote: “Coming for Pariniti wedding” while another wrote: “For Parineeti Chopra’s wedding.”



On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is all set to feature in American web-series Citadel with Richard Madden.