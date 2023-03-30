Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan speaks to media in this undates picture. — AFP/File

In another relief for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for the day, a local court in Islamabad suspended the non-bailable arrest warrant of the former premier in the judge-threatening case, till tomorrow (Friday).



The arrest warrant for the PTI chief was issued by Judicial Magistrate Malik Aman on Wednesday.

The charges, in this case, are related to a speech by Khan in which he allegedly threatened police and a female judge last year after one of his close aides, Shahbaz Gill, was denied bail in a sedition case.

The cricket-star-turned politician has faced a barrage of legal woes since his ouster in a confidence vote in April last year by a united opposition led by his successor, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

A convicted politician is liable to be disqualified for at least five years under the laws of the land.

Imran Khan's lawyers Ali Bukhari and Faisal Chaudhry appeared before Additional Sessions Judge Sikandar Khan during a hearing at a district and sessions court in the federal capital.

Presenting the arguments, Faisal Chaudhry said that the judicial magistrate's decision to issue non-bailable arrest warrants was illegal as he had ignored some points of the detailed order of the additional sessions court judge.

Meanwhile, Bukhari maintained that a non-bailable warrant could not be issued as a bailable warrant was supposed to be issued first.

He also read out the order of suspension of the former premier's arrest warrant issued in the Toshakhana case.

He reiterated the security threats to Khan, saying that his appearance in court was risky as an assassination bid had been made on the PTI chief's life the government had also withdrawn the security.

Bukhari further stated that Khan wasn't demanding to be discharged from the case but that a legal procedure should be adopted.

Contending that the former premier had serious security threats, Faisal Chaudhry said that even the administration changed the court due to them therefore, Khan's non-bailable arrest warrant should be suspended.

At this, the court suspended the non-bailable arrest warrant till tomorrow while issuing notices to the parties.