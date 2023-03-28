Chris Pine hopes ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ will help people 'escape real life'

Chris Pine hopes that Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves gives moviegoers an escape from real-world.



“I’ve seen this film probably more than I’ve seen many of my other films because I love watching it with an audience,” the actor told Variety.

“To come out and see audience’s faces, you see exactly what cinema should do, which is people are, like, alive. They want to talk about it. They’re in a great mood. The world is so shitty so why not use this vehicle — big budget cinema — to make people feel better.”

The adaptation of the iconic fantasy game was written and directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. Pine stars alongside Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justin Smith, Sophia Lillis, Hugh Grant and Daisy Head.

“There’s like a bit of the swashbuckler to this guy in this world, which I love,” Pine said of his character Edgin.

“I’m an ‘80s baby. So all of my references were ‘80s. So this movie to me was like ‘Goonies,’ ‘NeverEnding Story,’ it was a bit of ‘Indiana Jones.’ Fast forward, and maybe it’s a bit of ‘Pirates.’ All kind of mashed together with his big heart. That really more than anything is what I loved about it. I felt like it was just really honest, it was sweet. And I think sweet has gotten a bad rap. Everything’s got to be really cool nowadays, and I’m really over cool. I think cool is super boring. I want something that’s genuine.”

“I don’t do any stunts in this film. Nothing. I have no action. All I do is run. Run away from shit,” Pine said. “All these poor schmucks had to do all this martial arts training on the weekends and I was taking walks on the beach. I was reading, caught up on my Netflix. I had a great time.”