When will it rain in Karachi again?

A man covers himself with a sheet while walking on the road during a rainy day. — AFP/File

Rain with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms is expected in Karachi on March 29 and 30, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) shared in its latest forecast on Monday.



The PMD forecast more rain and thunderstorm with occasional gaps in different parts of the country from Match 28 to 31.

According to the Met Office, rain with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms is expected in Sindh, including Karachi, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas and Hyderabad and on March 29 and 30.

Meanwhile, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, Khanewal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar khan are also expected to witness rain on March 29 to 30.

"Rain-wind/thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms is expected in Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Harnai, Qila Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Chaman, Pishin, Sibbi, Loralai, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Panjgur, Awaran, Ketch from March 28 to 31," said the Met department's weather advisory.

Meanwhile, rain with moderate to isolated heavy falls with hailstorms is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Punjab on March 31.

The Met office also forecast another westerly wave to enter the western and upper parts of the country on April 1 which is likely to persist over KP, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and GB till April 4.