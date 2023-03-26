Americans fed up with 'annoying' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry - who left the UK for the US in 2020- are "annoying" Americans, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has claimed.

DeSantis, who's likely to run against Donald Trump for the Republican nomination ahead of the 2024 election, shared his opinion about the Britain's royal family In an interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV, comparing the late Queen to the younger generation of royals.

"I really respected the Queen. I think she was really elegant. And I think her stoicism was really good," he said.



sharing his thoughts about the "younger generations" of Royals, he said it was a "little more mixed".



"I mean that's just the reality," he added.

But when quizzed further by Morgan over whether Meghan and Harry were "annoying", he said: "I think for some they are."



He continued: "I mean look, I'm not involved in that... But I think for some Americans they can be."